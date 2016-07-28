

Irwin, who works as a conservationist, sometime actress, and TV personality, won last fall's season of Dancing With the Stars. Having been in the public eye since she was born, the Crocodile Hunter's daughter can no doubt identify with some of the pressures Winter has felt growing up as a child star. Both celebrities are intent on being examples for their young audience.



Instead of concentrating on how they look in bikinis, Irwin suggested young men and women alike think about the higher purpose of their bodies.



"We all have to...be thankful for the bodies that we've been given because our bodies, they carry our souls!" she told ET. "So we have to love them and take care of them, and I love that Ariel Winter is just so involved with preaching that message and preaching to everybody that you have to...just love whatever body you've been given."

