Today's break from celebrities sniping at each other is brought to you by Bindi Irwin and Ariel Winter . Though the two 18-year-olds live on opposite sides of the world and have never met in person, they follow each other on Instagram and Twitter. That's how Irwin says the Modern Family star has been an inspiration to her."I love her so much because she has got to be one of the strongest women that I know," Irwin told Entertainment Tonight , citing Winter's body-positive posts and outspoken nature "I think that what's delightful is she does inspire so many young girls just to love who they are," Irwin said. "I think that we share that message so completely because we all get caught up in trying to be like each other — and that's kind of this ideal, and we all try to live up to this ideal — but really it's an individual thought of what beauty is. You have to love who you are and know that you are beautiful and own it."