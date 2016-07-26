Story from Pop Culture

Bindi Irwin's Touching Tribute To Her Father On Her 18th Birthday

Suzannah Weiss
When Steve Irwin was killed by a stingray almost 10 years ago, he left behind not only his show The Crocodile Hunter but also his daughter Bindi and his son Robert. On Sunday, when she turned 18, Bindi Irwin posted a touching tribute to her father on Instagram.

One post showing her as a baby with her parents celebrates "the unconditional love that is shared between my beautiful little family and the loyalty we have to each other and everyone else who has taken this journey with us."

Hello lovelies. Well today marks 18 years of life for me, here in Australia and I really don't know where to begin in thanking so many people for an unforgettable journey so far. So I think that I'll start here, with this photograph. This photo was taken within the first year of my life. To be perfectly honest life has changed in a million ways since this photograph was taken. Along the way we gained another incredible part of our family, my brother Robert. Our conservation work with Wildlife Warriors took off around the world. Our home, Australia Zoo continued to expand and has become the greatest zoological facility on planet earth. Our Dad, Mum's soulmate and a superhero for us all, passed away. However, since this photo was taken, 18 years ago, one life ingredient has remained, unchanged, unbreakable. That is the unconditional love that is shared between my beautiful little family and the loyalty we have to eachother and everyone else who has taken this journey with us. I don't think that when this photo was taken even my beautiful parents could have known what life would evolve. I know that I am endlessly grateful for the love and light I have been given since Day 1 of my life.

The second promises to "make a difference in this world with each moment that I'm given."

Bindi frequently posts photos in memory of her father, along with others celebrating wildlife and encouraging people to make the world a better place. On Father's Day, she captioned a photo of him, "I love you. I hope I'm making you proud."


Between winning Dancing with the Stars, acting in multiple movies and shows, and advocating for animal rights, Bindi has accomplished a lot in her 18 years. It's clear her father had a huge influence on her work and that she's committed to honoring his legacy.
