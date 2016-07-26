One post showing her as a baby with her parents celebrates "the unconditional love that is shared between my beautiful little family and the loyalty we have to each other and everyone else who has taken this journey with us."
Hello lovelies. Well today marks 18 years of life for me, here in Australia and I really don't know where to begin in thanking so many people for an unforgettable journey so far. So I think that I'll start here, with this photograph. This photo was taken within the first year of my life. To be perfectly honest life has changed in a million ways since this photograph was taken. Along the way we gained another incredible part of our family, my brother Robert. Our conservation work with Wildlife Warriors took off around the world. Our home, Australia Zoo continued to expand and has become the greatest zoological facility on planet earth. Our Dad, Mum's soulmate and a superhero for us all, passed away. However, since this photo was taken, 18 years ago, one life ingredient has remained, unchanged, unbreakable. That is the unconditional love that is shared between my beautiful little family and the loyalty we have to eachother and everyone else who has taken this journey with us. I don't think that when this photo was taken even my beautiful parents could have known what life would evolve. I know that I am endlessly grateful for the love and light I have been given since Day 1 of my life.
The second promises to "make a difference in this world with each moment that I'm given."
....leading on from my last post, I have so much happiness in my heart for the journey to come. Being 18 and embarking upon my adult years, I can't predict what life will have in store for me. All I know is that I will try my very best to make a difference in this world with each moment that I'm given. Life is constantly evolving and I'm determined to find the light and love around every corner and share this with everyone who is a part of my story. Thank you so much to every single soul who took the time to read these last two posts, it means so much. I can't wait to see what is yet to come.
Bindi frequently posts photos in memory of her father, along with others celebrating wildlife and encouraging people to make the world a better place. On Father's Day, she captioned a photo of him, "I love you. I hope I'm making you proud."
Crikey! We're counting down the days until the Steve Irwin Gala Dinner in Los Angeles. This night is going to be incredible, raising funds for our nonprofit organisation, Wildlife Warriors. Are you joining us? Check the link in my bio for tickets, we'd love to see you there! 🐊 #SteveIrwinGala #WildlifeWarriors
Between winning Dancing with the Stars, acting in multiple movies and shows, and advocating for animal rights, Bindi has accomplished a lot in her 18 years. It's clear her father had a huge influence on her work and that she's committed to honoring his legacy.