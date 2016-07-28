Did You Notice What Classic Movie Inspired The New Kimye Cover?

Every fan knows Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's love is epic. So it's only fitting that their new Harper's Bazaar cover is inspired by another epic love story.
Today Carine Roitfeld, who created the shot with Karl Lagerfeld, posted a photo of the magazine's September 2016 cover on her Instagram account. She captioned the post "Gone With the Wind." The two almost kissing does call to mind the passion between Scarlett and Rhett.
In the accompanying interview, however, West identified with a character from a different movie. He explained after talking about renting an island for his birthday, "You know in Meet the Parents, Owen Wilson's character? All of our shit is like Owen Wilson's character; he's like, 'This is when we jumped off Mount Everest and we wore turtle flight suits or whatever.'"
The issue will be available on newsstands on August 16.
