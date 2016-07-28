This Is Why Some Republicans Are Pissed Off At Bradley Cooper

Cooper and girlfriend Irina Shayk were spied hanging out at the Democratic National Convention last night, and, as The Daily Beast notes, that's riled up certain members of the GOP. Though Kyle, who died in 2013 and was portrayed by Cooper in American Sniper, is regarded as a military hero by many, he and his widow Taya are much more closely aligned with Republican values. As such, Cooper's presence at the DNC is ruffling feathers.
The outrage is real, folks. Here's a selection of the tweets bashing Cooper for his political affiliation.
People are upset that Bradley Cooper who played Sniper Chris Kyle is a democrat 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/brxNyaZOPP— Yukio Strachan (@boldandworthy) July 28, 2016
How can Bradley Cooper sit there and support the DNC? https://t.co/JIO2scDFjd— Trump Warrior (@ChickieVurch) July 28, 2016
@Ahurastan I didn't realise that Bradley Cooper was stupid. After playing an American hero I thought some of Chris Kyle may rub off on him.— Toberone (@Toberonethal) July 28, 2016
Bradley Cooper is promoting Hillary? Too bad. He's dead to me now. pic.twitter.com/gXJ4ahO8YK— David O'Neill (@garlicfries95) July 28, 2016
Cooper's name soon started trending on Twitter, prompting some hilarious backlash to the backlash. Other Republicans tried to be the voice of reason.
Holy shit, Bradley Cooper is an actor? https://t.co/uExlvEszpu— Nicholas Bohac (@nicholasbohac) July 28, 2016
To the few on the far right shaming the rest of us GOP about Bradley Cooper, he's an AMERICAN! He gets to support who he wants..just like U— Thom Rafferty (@TSRLA) July 28, 2016
We need to stop thinking of Bradley Cooper as Chris Kyle and start thinking of him as Ben from Wet Hot American Summer— Melody Burst (@MelodyBurst) July 28, 2016
"How can Bradley Cooper be a democrat when he played Chris Kyle?!" pic.twitter.com/6rRIkRVwOn— Caitlin (@CJMasessa) July 28, 2016