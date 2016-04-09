Model Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper have been dating for a year now, but they've kept their budding relationship away from social media — until now. The gorgeous couple has finally made it official with a sexy debut image.
The couple splashed onto Instagram in a sexy pool-lounging photo. The surprise post has garnered over 139,000 likes so far, though Shayk cropped their faces. Cooper's strong pecs and recognizable neck, as well as his girlfriend's stunning swimsuit, are enough to confirm it's them. And it's clear they're loving every minute of being together.
While they've been dating since at least last April, according to E! News, Cooper and Shayk have kept their relationship pretty low-key by Hollywood standards. They finally sizzled a red carpet together during a L'Oreal Red Obsession Party in Paris last month, but have mostly let paparazzi photos tell the tale of their romance.
So, what comes next for this dynamic duo? It might be time to give them a social media nickname. Irincoo could work. Shayper has a nice ring to it, too. Until their nickname is confirmed, we'll just wait for the next Instagram post to peek into their loving romance.
Advertisement