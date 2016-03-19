Russian model Irina Shayk is now a blonde! The stunning L'Oreal model revealed her dramatic hair transformation on Instagram with the simple caption, "Who said I can't be blonde?" Her glorious tresses have also been chopped to shoulder-length and have an added touch of wavy volume. It's a striking departure from the darker, back-length hair that she usually rocks.
Shayk's recently appeared in Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue and Interview Germany with striking, darker tresses. So, what's the reason for the big change?
The 30-year-old hasn't explained why she's switched up her hair look. It could be for a new shoot or to add spice to her romance with boyfriend Bradley Cooper. Either way, Shayk's lighter tresses are perfect for summer.
This isn't the first time she's lightened her 'do. She posted a playful photo of a blunt, orange bob seven months ago, but her darker hair soon returned. Could she playing a similar hair trick this time? We hope not.
