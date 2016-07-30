@etalkCTV for goodness sake what I said about her was that I truly had no opinion on whatever matter was most recently going on with her— Troian (@SleepintheGardn) July 30, 2016
@etalkCTV please leave me out of noise like this. I basically said I would like to have no opinion on the topic. I've never even met her.— Troian (@SleepintheGardn) July 30, 2016
@enews more like I'm "appalled" by people who misquote me & attach a terrible photo of me, when really i want nothing to do gossip. peace.— Troian (@SleepintheGardn) July 30, 2016
@ThePerezHilton @etalkCTV I said I couldn't care less bout another Swift feud-apparently that means Im in one w/ her pic.twitter.com/KW6pkuIbiI— Troian (@SleepintheGardn) July 30, 2016
@raphablueberry @etalkCTV she did, according to the media, I asked to not be involved in choosing sides because, right, I still dont care.— Troian (@SleepintheGardn) July 30, 2016
@raphablueberry @etalkCTV love you too and appreciate your support for the show, but lets find much more important things to keep real. xx— Troian (@SleepintheGardn) July 30, 2016
@raphablueberry @etalkCTV you are right for that, I'm going to give a lot of non answers in the media from now on.— Troian (@SleepintheGardn) July 30, 2016
Got it? Good.
Troian Bellisario, of Pretty Little Liars fame, was candid when asked her thoughts on the Kardashians in a recent interview with Cosmopolitan.
"Oh god, I have such an aversion to the Kardashians," the actress said. "I literally don't understand people's obsession with them, and I don't want to accept them as our closest thing to a royal family."
Bellisario also had an epic answer when asked the question of the summer: Team Kim or Team Taylor?
"I guess I would be Team Taylor Swift? However, I'm so appalled by what I consider to be her false feminism. It seems she's like this person who's like, 'Sisterhood!' and then she does nothing but tear down the women that were once her friends."
Much like her PLL character Spencer, Bellisario doesn't hesitate when speaking her mind. She also recently fired back at her own show after some slut-shame-y comments were posted on its Twitter account.
You tell 'em, Troian.