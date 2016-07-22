Pretty Little Liars character Spencer Hastings isn't afraid to speak her mind — and neither is Troian Bellisario. When the PLL Twitter account posted a questionable comment on Tuesday about Spencer's behavior, Bellisario was not having it.
This season on PLL, the typically uptight Spencer cheats on her boyfriend Caleb (who, for the record, has also cheated on her) with a (hot) guy she meets in an elevator. But in Tuesday night's episode, Spencer discovers that her new fling also happens to be a cop — which makes things a little complicated, considering she recently kind of, you know, casually covered up a murder.
But when the Pretty Little Liars account tweeted: "Maybe you shouldn't make out with strangers in elevators, Spencer. ????" (according to Seventeen — the tweet has since been deleted), Bellisario shot back.
@PLLTVSeries wow. I can't believe the amount of sass (read 💩) certain characters get from their own shows Twitter handles. 🖐🏼 bye Felicia— Troian (@SleepintheGardn) July 20, 2016
She also retweeted this comment from a fan.
🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 RT @Kaaaaatie_x: @PLLTVSeries , is there any wonder people slutshame Spencer when the show itself encourages it??— Troian (@SleepintheGardn) July 20, 2016
Tell 'em, Troian. After all, Spencer is entitled to a steamy make-out session as she pleases, especially now that the Liars are all grown up. Let's keep the slut-shaming out of Rosewood — and everywhere else, please.
