Troian Bellisario, of Pretty Little Liars fame, was candid when asked her thoughts on the Kardashians in a recent interview with Cosmopolitan.
"Oh god, I have such an aversion to the Kardashians," the actress said. "I literally don't understand people's obsession with them, and I don't want to accept them as our closest thing to a royal family."
Bellisario also had an epic answer when asked the question of the summer: Team Kim or Team Taylor?
"I guess I would be Team Taylor Swift? However, I'm so appalled by what I consider to be her false feminism. It seems she's like this person who's like, 'Sisterhood!' and then she does nothing but tear down the women that were once her friends."
Much like her PLL character Spencer, Bellisario doesn't hesitate when speaking her mind. She also recently fired back at her own show after some slut-shame-y comments were posted on its Twitter account.
You tell 'em, Troian.
