Kim Kardashian's son Saint West rarely graces her social media pages. The last we saw him, he was in a white onesie on Kim's Snapchat, a month ago. But today, Kim's followers got another visit from the famous baby.
It came as a surprise, since most of Kim's Snapchat has been dedicated to her daughter recently. First, North was in the back of Kim's car, yelling, "I love Lady Gaga!" Next, she was at a restaurant with her great-grandma, refusing to smile.
It came as a surprise, since most of Kim's Snapchat has been dedicated to her daughter recently. First, North was in the back of Kim's car, yelling, "I love Lady Gaga!" Next, she was at a restaurant with her great-grandma, refusing to smile.
Then, we got this. Saint is looking content in his stroller, along with a colorful stuffed elephant.
Of course, it's Kim's choice how much she puts Saint in the spotlight, but we're always grateful when he makes an appearance.
Advertisement