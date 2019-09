Kim Kardashian's son Saint West rarely graces her social media pages . The last we saw him , he was in a white onesie on Kim's Snapchat, a month ago. But today, Kim's followers got another visit from the famous baby.It came as a surprise, since most of Kim's Snapchat has been dedicated to her daughter recently. First, North was in the back of Kim's car, yelling, "I love Lady Gaga!" Next, she was at a restaurant with her great-grandma, refusing to smile.