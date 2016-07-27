Kim Kardashian Rubs Blac Chyna's Pregnant Belly In New Snapchat

Despite all the drama with Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna is still at ease kicking it with his sister Kim.
The Kardashians gathered in San Diego last night to celebrate the birthday of Kris Jenner's mother, Mary Jo Shannon. Rob, perhaps still reeling from an argument with his fiancée, was a no-show, but that didn't stop Chyna herself from turning up.
The pregnant Kardashian-to-be joined the likes of Scott Disick, Kourtney and Khloé, and North West to toast Grandma M.J., according to Us Weekly. She also appeared to bond with Kim during a Snapchat session. You can see Mrs. West lovingly rub Chyna's belly right after she finishes her message. It's going down in San Diego, indeed.
The Kardashians gathered in San Diego last night to celebrate the birthday of Kris Jenner's mother, Mary Jo Shannon. Rob, perhaps still reeling from an argument with his fiancée, was a no-show, but that didn't stop Chyna herself from turning up.
The pregnant Kardashian-to-be joined the likes of Scott Disick, Kourtney and Khloé, and North West to toast Grandma M.J., according to Us Weekly. She also appeared to bond with Kim during a Snapchat session. You can see Mrs. West lovingly rub Chyna's belly right after she finishes her message. It's going down in San Diego, indeed.
Advertisement
Does this mean everything is back to normal? We won't hold our breath waiting for Khloé to start planning a baby shower, but at least there's some love between these ladies.
Advertisement