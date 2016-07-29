We thought that when we left the Republican National Convention and arrived in Philadelphia for the Democratic National Convention we would be somewhat in the clear. That all the bombast and dramatics would be left in Cleveland with a party so divided that one of the convention speakers refused to endorse the nominee. How wrong we were. It turns out, there's lots of action to be seen at the DNC. So, we're continuing our daily, 360 coverage. Our hope? That through these immersive videos you can peek behind the headlines and feel what it's really like to be on the ground in the city that everyone in the country has their eyes on. Everyone's watching. Now it's your turn.



Day Four: July 28, 2016

