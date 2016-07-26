Karlie Kloss Just Made A Major Hair Change — & Looks Even More Like Taylor Swift

If blondes have more fun, then all of Hollywood might as well throw a damn party right now. Celebrities like Rooney Mara, Jennifer Lawrence, and Taylor Swift have opted for lighter locks in recent months, and the latest star to join the blonde brigade is none other than supermodel Karlie Kloss.
"I'm already having more fun," the 23-year-old captioned her photo on Instagram. In the picture, she shows off her lighter locks with what appears to be a hint of pink in the mix. Kloss' hair was already in the dirty-blond family, but this new color officially pushed her into the bright, nearly platinum territory of her squad. And considering that she and Swiftie already kind of resemble long-lost sisters, we can only imagine what a side-by-side is going to look like now.
Kloss is no stranger to hair changes. Her now-iconic chop feels like ages ago, but let us not forget that she flirted with mermaid-blue hair back in March. Her BFF T. Swift may be over her Bleachella moment, but it's clear that Kloss is just warming up.
