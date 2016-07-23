Selena Gomez Shared Some Shocking Confessions On Instagram

After a recent show, Selena Gomez decided to get a few things off her chest.
On Instagram, Gomez made a confession after a concert in Indonesia that she was "rethinking" some things. "Tonight I felt extremely unauthentic, unconnected to both myself and my music," she wrote in a screenshot of a note she had written.
Gomez explained that she "never really felt like my materials, wardrobe, or a video" could define her. She wrote that she acts "on a moment and fear something that hasn't happened."
"I'm stagnant, I stay still and don't just sit with myself first and ask, 'Is this where I am, wholeheartedly,'" Gomez wrote.
While Gomez wrote that she always "told the truth" and was "always true" to her word, she felt like something has been missing from her work and life. Being as honest as she is, she couldn't pretend anymore.
"I've always shown who I am, but I need to rethink some areas of my life creatively and personally," Gomez wrote to end the note, adding, "Had to get that out."
Gomez made it clear in the post's captions that she wasn't trying to be "negative about anything I've done" and added, "I'm grateful for every single moment I get here." She thanked the fans that came to her show in Indonesia, complimenting them for being "LOUD and clearly inspiring."
Gomez's reassessment of her creative and personal lives comes just a day after her birthday, which didn't include many birthday wishes from her friends. That would definitely make a person think about some things.
