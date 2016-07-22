Why Are None Of Selena Gomez's Friends Wishing Her A Happy Birthday?

Selena Gomez turns 24 today. You might not know it was the star's birthday though, given that she hasn't received much in the way of birthday wishes. We checked it out on social media, and it looks like none of Gomez's famous friends have shared the usual "Happy Birthday" post on Twitter or Instagram. Weird, right?
We checked up on Selena's squad members, and here's what they're up to instead...
Kendall Jenner shared a photo of herself from a magazine spread on Instagram. Gigi Hadid tweeted about her Thursday night appearance on Lip Sync Battle. BFF Taylor Swift's accounts have been silent since her clap back at Kimye. Ashley Benson retweeted a pic from a Marc Jacobs event she attended last night. Vanessa Hudgens is raving about glow-in-the-dark jewelry and enjoying ice-cream bars. Miley Cyrus hasn't posted today, nor has Selena's ex Justin Bieber (who totally still has a thing for her by the way, at least on social media). And nothing from her old Disney Channel buds Joe and Nick Jonas. No well wishes from Shay Mitchell, Lily Collins or Katy Perry, either.
Kendall Jenner shared a photo of herself from a magazine spread on Instagram. Gigi Hadid tweeted about her Thursday night appearance on Lip Sync Battle. BFF Taylor Swift's accounts have been silent since her clap back at Kimye. Ashley Benson retweeted a pic from a Marc Jacobs event she attended last night. Vanessa Hudgens is raving about glow-in-the-dark jewelry and enjoying ice-cream bars. Miley Cyrus hasn't posted today, nor has Selena's ex Justin Bieber (who totally still has a thing for her by the way, at least on social media). And nothing from her old Disney Channel buds Joe and Nick Jonas. No well wishes from Shay Mitchell, Lily Collins or Katy Perry, either.
So... what's going on? Honestly, your guess is as good as ours. Maybe it's just that Summer Friday brain that has everyone forgetting. Or maybe there's some feuding happening. Who knows? But wait! Before you get too worried, know that the ever-dependable Ryan Seacrest wished Gomez a happy 24th. And really, who else's HBD wishes do you even need?
Advertisement