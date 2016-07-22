Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them just revealed a new poster for the film. And unsurprisingly, it's pretty freaking magical. Beyond the red stripes and blue stars , and what appears to be a magical beast in flight (which is the Magical Congress of the United States of America seal, according to Entertainment Weekly), the new poster also gives fans more clues about the upcoming fantasy film.
The art reveals two characters fans knew would be featured in the film, but hadn't seen. Mary Lou (played by Samantha Morton) and Credence (Ezra Miller) appear on the edge of the poster, along with Percival Graves (Colin Farrell), Queenie Goldstein (Alison Sudol), Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler), and Porpentina Goldstein (Katherine Waterston). Mary Lou's character is definitely an enemy of the wizardry world (as a member of the aptly named "Second Salemers") and Miller plays her son.
More details of the big screen continuation of the Harry Potter universe are likely on their way this weekend. Warner Brothers will be hosting a panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, where some of the film's stars, as well as their director, will likely appear.
Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them will be released on November 18.
We're adding a little magic to #SDCC2016 with this new #FantasticBeasts art. pic.twitter.com/KeSuOfErn6— Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) July 22, 2016
