This Gender-Neutral Collection Got Major Fashion-Insider Love Today

Last week, L.A.-based Mother Denim unveiled a gender-neutral capsule collection, Love Your Other. A mix of designers and models took to Instagram today to support the project, including Hari Nef, Jonathan Simkhai, Maria Cornejo, Marissa Webb, Negative Underwear’s Lauren Schwab and Marissa Vosper, Timo Weiland, and Todd Snyder. Online shopping platform Spring organized the lineup of industry players to support the progressive capsule.
“This message is only as loud as its supporters, and as brands, we have an opportunity to use our voices not only promote unity, but to model it,” Lela Becker, Mother Denim’s president and cofounder, told Refinery29.
“This message is only as loud as its supporters, and as brands, we have an opportunity to use our voices not only promote unity, but to model it,” Lela Becker, Mother Denim’s president and cofounder, told Refinery29.
Advertisement
The collection, which includes jeans, tees, and denim jackets ranging in price from $105 to $369, benefits Self Evident Truths, an organization championing LGBTQ visibility. It's working on a project compiling photos of 10,000 people nationally that “identify as anything other than 100% straight,” according to its website.
“The powerful message of awareness and acceptance behind Mother Denim's #LoveYourOther campaign spoke to us deeply,” April Uchitel, Spring’s chief brand officer told Refinery29, underscoring the shopping app's emphasis on finding ways for “brands to support one another for our customers to connect with the people behind the labels.”
This isn’t intended to be a one-off project or an empty gesture for Mother Denim. "Our hope is to continue to include gender-neutral jeans as part of our denim offering. Gender-neutral is a part of a larger movement and consciousness — we are just trying to bring light and awareness to it,” Tim Kaeding, Mother Denim’s designer and cofounder, explained.
Check out the full array of #LoveYourOther shots, here.
Check out the full array of #LoveYourOther shots, here.
Advertisement