If Pokémon just aren't your thing, that's fine. Maybe a future rendition of the game will better suit your tastes — for instance, if the app took place in the world of Game of Thrones.
Archit Bhargava, product marketing manager at Niantic Labs, which makes the game, told Gamespot, "My personal fantasy is like a Game of Thrones game where Westeros is mapped out on Earth and you join House Stark."
He further elaborated that it could be tied to a board game, Risk-style, where you try to capture specific locations. The GoT world would be mapped out onto our own world, so it sounds like mastering this potential game would either require coordinating with friends in other countries or some serious global travel. (Niantic's original game, Ingress, which Pokémon Go is based on, involved a lot of multiplayer teamwork and coordination.)
Archit Bhargava, product marketing manager at Niantic Labs, which makes the game, told Gamespot, "My personal fantasy is like a Game of Thrones game where Westeros is mapped out on Earth and you join House Stark."
He further elaborated that it could be tied to a board game, Risk-style, where you try to capture specific locations. The GoT world would be mapped out onto our own world, so it sounds like mastering this potential game would either require coordinating with friends in other countries or some serious global travel. (Niantic's original game, Ingress, which Pokémon Go is based on, involved a lot of multiplayer teamwork and coordination.)
Other Pokémon Go fans would like to see the idea go a different direction. Thousands have signed a petition calling for a Harry Potter version of the game. “In a Harry Potter augmented-reality game, you could cast spells in real life," the petition explains. "Accio Firebolt! And have a wizard duel with your friends, Expelliarmus could disable their app for a few seconds!”
Still, others have even better ideas. In an Instagram post, a user suggested a version of Pokémon Go filled with A-list men:
"What are you up to?"
"Oh, I just caught Ryan Gosling at the bodega down the street."
Now that would be magic.
Still, others have even better ideas. In an Instagram post, a user suggested a version of Pokémon Go filled with A-list men:
"What are you up to?"
"Oh, I just caught Ryan Gosling at the bodega down the street."
Now that would be magic.
Advertisement