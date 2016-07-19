Petition Calls For Harry Potter/Pokémon Go Mashup & We're All In

Pokémon Go and Harry Potter would initially not seem to have much in common. Harry Potter is a book and film series about wizards that is continually updated to include whatever pops into J.K. Rowling’s head. Pokémon is a game about capturing cute monsters and then pitting them against each other in cruel combat.
A recent petition wants to combine the two, specifically by creating a Harry Potter augmented reality game.
“The possibilities are endless,” the petition reads. “In a Harry Potter augmented reality game, you could cast spells in real life. Accio Firebolt! And have a wizard duel with your friends, expelliarmus could disable their app for a few seconds!”
This is honestly a really good idea. The core game mechanics would have to change, since there isn’t an easy analogue to Pokémon in the Harry Potterverse. But we could easily see some kind of magical collection game combined with quests. That weird cul-de-sac could become your neighborhood's Diagon Alley. Businesses would drop lures to become wand shops, that sort of thing.
The petition is about to cross 7,000 signatures. You should sign if you would play.
