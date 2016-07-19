Chloë Grace Moretz Unveils A Daring New Piercing On Instagram

Chloë Grace Moretz's latest piercing is her most daring one yet. The 19-year-old actress added a chic ear piercing to her growing collection of studded jewels.
She revealed the edgy new piercing on Instagram, where she thanked her piercing artist as well as the custom jeweler who created the bling.
The 5th Wave actress is no stranger to piercings. She currently has four piercings in one ear, including two cartilage piercings, and one near her inner ear. She's also added a bold septum piercing to her collection, according to Teen Vogue.
Apparently, her self-expression is all a part of loving herself. In a recent interview with Elle, Moretz said she is trying to keep her look as natural as possible.
"I try to break barriers," she said. "I try to not post Instagrams where I Facetune my face and I wear a ton of makeup. I want to be as natural as can be. And I want to break it down for young women so they understand that you're not just 'born' like this."
Always pleasure when my girl @chloegmoretz comes to visit. Prior image shows the most recent installments of jewelry and piercings I've done for her thus far. #lovemyjob #goodpeople @studiocitytattoo @losangelesbodypiercing #bodypiercing #piercing #piercer #losangelesbodypiercing #losangelesbodyjewelry #studiocitytattoo #bma #bodypiercer #saintjamesrajewski #jamesrajewski
Advertisement