Chloë Grace Moretz Wants You To Know She Wasn't Born This Way

Chloë Grace Moretz is taking body-image issues and unrealistic beauty standards to task. In an interview with Elle, she gets honest about her own body insecurities in hopes of inspiring other young girls to love themselves as they are.
She admits that when she was younger and growing up in Hollywood, she wanted to get breast implants, have "the fat pad under my chin...removed," and a butt reduction. Her mom said no to all of this — and because of that, Moretz says that she's found a lot of power within her insecurities.
"They're what make me who I am now," she said.
This is also part of the reason why Moretz tries to "keep it natural" in her photo spreads and advertisements for brands such as Coach, showing off makeup looks that the average girl could pull off in real life.
"I try to break barriers. I try to not post Instagrams where I Facetune my face and I wear a ton of makeup. I want to be as natural as can be," she said. "And I want to break it down for young women so they understand that you're not just 'born' like this."
Moretz says she wants her fans to know that she uses hair extensions sometimes and works out seven times a week — "even though I don't always want to," so they know she didn't just wake up looking like this.
"Sometimes, you have to fight for and work for things, and be happy with who you are at the same time," she said. "And that's a really hard balance, but I want to show it to young women."
