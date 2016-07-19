Khloé Kardashian Parodies Viral Internet Relic With Nephews & It's So Cute

“Charlie Bit My Finger” is one of the earliest viral videos. The iconic clip is of a young boy with a British accent having his finger bit by a baby. The video is nine years old and has been viewed 841.3 million times. That’s insane.
Khloé Kardashian’s nephews Mason and Reign Disick are six and one years old respectively. That means that they are, combined, younger than the viral video. But the pair teamed up to recreate the viral film anyways in an Instagram post that has been viewed a paltry 4.3 million times since it went up late Monday. That’s way fewer than 841.3 million, but it’s still insane.
The video proves that the Kardashians know how to stay relevant. It had been literally hours since Kim Kardashian dropped a nuclear bomb on Taylor Swift and Khloé posted an obviously-fake photo purportedly of actress Chloë Grace Moretz’s butt.
The video also proves that six-year-olds are insanely derivative. Come on guys, at least parody something new.
