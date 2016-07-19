As a self-proclaimed member of the Kardashian family (soon they'll realize who I am), you can bet that I had a minor freak-out upon seeing this flyer hinting that another Kardashian reality show was on its way to my TV screen. After all, we're overdue for a spin-off (and no, Rob and Chyna's impending series doesn't count). But this one has a twist: The famous sisters aren't the stars — you are!
Internet sleuths dug up this flyer that calls on all superstar beauty bloggers to apply to win the role of beauty director for Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé's apps. It sounds like applicants must have a major online presence and be ready for some tough rounds of competition, but, come on, it's the job a million makeup vloggers would kill for.
But you better get to work building your Instagram following now, because the show's casting director told PopSugar that the app folks are looking for the "Chrisspys of the world" — and she's got 3.2 million fans. To get in shape for what may be the beauty world's version of Project Runway, may we suggest practicing Kim's time-consuming routine and Kylie's step-by-step videos? Filming for the show begins in late October, and though there's no word yet on which sisters will be on-screen, if meeting one is your life goal, getting cast is probably a safe bet.
Tell us what you think about this upcoming series in the comments. Will you be tuning in every week?
