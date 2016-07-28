Let's talk about celebrity style for a second: For all the custom couture gowns and accessories that cost a month's rent, some of the world's biggest (and most stylish) stars sure seem to know how to spot an affordable treasure when they see one. Sure, their day-to-day uniform is typically all about the high-low (meaning a Zara top is usually accompanied by a Givenchy bag...we're looking at you, Jenner sisters), but for a quick fro-yo trip, yet another airport style moment, or even a press event, today's most talked-about women aren't above a fast-fashion steal here or there — and we love them for it.



After all, we know good style doesn't mean a closet filled with expensive designer clothing. The best (and most authentic) outfits are the ones that can make any item look like a million bucks, even if it didn't cost anything near that. The 14 celebrities ahead have that down pat. Click through for the scoop on the affordable pieces they can't get enough of, even if — lucky for us — the price tags don't involve tons of zeros.