Why Lucy Hale Is Proud To Rock This Anti-Engagement Ring



Its product offering may be sparse, but Fred + Far's design is as mindful as the message behind it. "Most pinky rings are either inspired by traditional men's signet rings, or are simply thin little bands," Far told Racked of the competitive market. Fred + Far's rings, on the other hand, are inspired by the female form, down to the shape of the stone they carry: Each features a lab-created white sapphire, fashioned into an inverse triangle — a symbol of "the power of the divine feminine," Far told the site.



Another big part of the label's self-love narrative is the fact that Fred + Far is an ethical brand: The stones are conflict-free, and everything is made locally in L.A. Prices range from $150 for a sterling silver band to $325 for a 14-karat yellow-, rose-, or white-gold iteration.