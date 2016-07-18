Get Ready For A MAJOR Heat Wave

Have you recovered from the warmest June in history? Well, don’t get too comfortable — it’s about to get seriously hot.
This week, the entire country is expected to experience a major heat wave. As Thrillist reports, cities across America — from Dallas to NYC — will see temperatures well above 90 degrees Fahrenheit, with some areas breaking 100. You can also expect stifling humidity and, depending where you live, potentially severe thunderstorms.
Starting in the Plains region as early as Wednesday, unusually high temps will take over the West Coast, Midwest, South, New England, and even parts of Canada. So, yeah, pretty much everywhere. The only areas that are safe are some parts of the Pacific Northwest. (Maybe it's a good week to plan an impromptu road trip?)
The combo of such high temperatures and humidity will be uncomfortable at best, and downright dangerous at worst. Be sure to stay hydrated, avoid unnecessary exposure, and pay attention to local weather advisories. Of course, the forecast could change, but no one seems to doubt that a heat wave is coming, and that it will get worse as the week goes on.
It's a good thing we never get bored of complaining about the heat, because we're going to have a lot to talk about this week (and most likely well beyond that, since experts believe 2016 will be the hottest year on record). And it's not even August yet. (Thrillist)
