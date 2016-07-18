I Don't Care If Taylor Swift Lied & Here's Why

Before the latest wave of Swift drama, the biggest problem with her rep was her long list of ex-boyfriends. Critics accused Swift of strategically forming this ever-growing list, as if she needed former boyfriends in order to create her songs. Was she using these guys for her creative gain? I never kept track of which exes supposedly inspired which songs, because to me, her songs have always acted as emotional blank slates. They're perfect in their universality — so many of us could picture that significant other (or friend's ex) who kept coming back again and again. So many of us have dated (or crushed on) people we knew would be terrible for us. Swift's musical library isn't just a chronicle of her love life; it becomes a chronicle of the listener's broken heart.