The speech, which clocked in at less than 15 minutes, also featured a glimmer of her husband's signature confidence. She said that when it comes to her husband, there is "no room for small thinking, no room for small results — Donald gets things done."



"If you want someone to fight for you and your country, I can assure you, he's the guy" she said. "He will never, ever give up, and most importantly, he will never let you down."



Melania is the first of several members of the Trump family set to take the stage this week.



While she is certainly recognizable to much of the public — as an international model, she appeared in top-tier fashion campaigns and national advertising campaigns — her private nature leaves much to be discovered by the American people. She opened up about some of that, including her own upbringing and family, during her remarks on Monday.



Ahead four key things to know about Melania Trump: