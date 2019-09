CLEVELAND — Melania Trump loves her husband — and she thinks you should, too.That was the prevailing theme of the could-be first lady's prime-time speech at the Republican National Convention on Monday — the first night of a four-day gathering that is expected to end with her husband officially winning his party's presidential nomination.The former model took to the stage shortly after 10 p.m. to introduce herself to the nation and highlight a softer, more personal side of her larger-than-life and sometimes brash husband. She described him as "intensely loyal," "tough when he has to be," and "kind and fair and caring.”“As citizens of this great nation, it is kindness, love and compassion for each other that will bring us together and keep us together," she said. “These are the values my husband and I will bring to the White House."Melania is a 46-year-old former model from Slovenia who has been married to the businessman-turned-reality-star-turned-politician for more than a decade. But she is far more reserved than her husband. The short speech marked her most high-profile appearance on the campaign trail to date.But her primetime performance was put under the microscope nearly as soon as it was completed, as Twitter users and journalists began pointing out that one section on her upbringing and values contained nearly identical wording and phrasing to Michelle Obama's 2008 convention speech.Her husband's campaign appeared to stand by the speech Tuesday, issuing a statement saying writers took "fragments that reflected her own thinking" to put together a "beautiful speech." Trump had introduced his wife ahead of her speech, entering the stage in dramatic fashion to the song We Are The Champions before declaring "we're going to win — we're going to win so big" and calling Melania as an "amazing mother, an incredible woman."In addition to sharing her own backstory as an immigrant who found fame and success as a fashion model, Melania's remarks sought to counter perceptions that her husband is intolerant and uncaring.She cited the "great deal of love" in the family and his ability to work with people of many faiths and nationalities. And she said "intends to represent all," including Muslims and Hispanics — groups that have been alienated by some of Trump's policies and rhetoric on the campaign trail.