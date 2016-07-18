Why Paul Ryan's Selfie Is Causing Outrage

Paul Ryan's latest selfie is going viral, for all the wrong reasons.
The House speaker posted a photo to his Instagram over the weekend with 100 Capitol Hill interns.
The Republican snapped the selfie while giving a speech to the congressional interns. The caption read, "I think this sets a record for the most number of #CapitolHill interns in a single selfie. #SpeakerSelfie."
But people on social media were quick to point out that the group of political hopefuls were nearly all white.
Now the post is being shared across social media with the hashtag #internssowhite, and raising questions about diversity on Capitol Hill.
There are many interested, Qualified minority college students who should apply for WH intern jobs..#InternsSoWhite— Ramona Brown (@Brown12857) July 18, 2016
Did you have any Black, Asian or Latina(o) applicants, @SpeakerRyan? So much for @GOP outreach. 🙄 #InternsSoWhite pic.twitter.com/rxcUoV90fr— T'Chamma (@mspammajamma) July 17, 2016
Ryan is a Republican from Wisconsin and was elected to become speaker of the House late last year. He was the vice presidential candidate in the 2012 campaign with running mate Mitt Romney.
He hasn't always been a fan of Donald Trump, saying he wasn’t ready to back the presumptive Republican nominee as late as last May, before finally announcing his support for the candidate last month.
