There are an estimated 34 million millennial women in the U.S., and they are poised to make a big impact in this year's presidential election. But the issues that matter to them are as diverse as they are. A joint ABC News/Refinery29 poll conducted this spring found that while 78% of millennial women believe this election is going to have an impact on their lives, 49% think that the candidates are hardly talking about the issues that are important to them.
So we set out to learn what really does matter to these young female voters. During the weeks of the 2016 Republican and Democratic National Conventions, Refinery29 asked women on both sides of the aisle why they're committed to voting this year.
Ahead, young women share their perspectives from inside Instagram's Tiny Oval Office.
Kaelyn Forde contributed reporting from Cleveland and Philadelphia.
Refinery29’s News team is on the ground covering the Republican National Convention and the Democratic National Convention. Follow along @R29News and check out our full coverage of the 2016 race here.
So we set out to learn what really does matter to these young female voters. During the weeks of the 2016 Republican and Democratic National Conventions, Refinery29 asked women on both sides of the aisle why they're committed to voting this year.
Ahead, young women share their perspectives from inside Instagram's Tiny Oval Office.
Kaelyn Forde contributed reporting from Cleveland and Philadelphia.
Refinery29’s News team is on the ground covering the Republican National Convention and the Democratic National Convention. Follow along @R29News and check out our full coverage of the 2016 race here.