There is a saying that a person is only as sick as their secrets, and that adage rings triply true in the debut novel Here Comes the Sun by Brooklyn author Nicole Dennis-Benn.



In the book, a mother pimps out her daughter to a stranger for sex in a misguided attempt to thwart the young woman's budding sexual desires; an older sister prostitutes teenage girls to help pay for her younger sibling's school tuition; and a young girl dutifully applies toxic potions to her skin and prays to become lighter so that she can escape it all. The most heartbreaking part of this story, though, is that airing out your secrets doesn't always translate to getting better. In fact, sometimes, it makes things worse.



Dennis-Benn's novel might look bright and cheery by the outside cover. But don't be fooled. There is a darkness within it that never lets up, from the first page to the last. That's also the reason to pick up this debut, which tells the story of a family mired in poverty just a stone's throw from the luxurious resorts of Jamaica's Montego Bay. Margot was born to a teenage Delores, who herself grew up in an inland shantytown, dragged down by circumstance before she ever even had a chance. Fifteen years later, Dolores finds herself pregnant again, this time with Thandi, a preternaturally gifted and serious little girl on whom both Margot and Delores pin their hopes.



Thandi is pushed toward success from the start: Nearly everything her mother and sister do is about helping her to succeed and achieve, with the goal of lifting the entire family out of poverty. But as Thandi grows up, she realizes that she doesn't want her whole life plotted out for her — nor does she want to ignore her burgeoning artistic talents, or her growing feelings for a young man who might be the only person who inspires her to break away from expectations and follow her own path in life.

