The studio behind the upcoming Wonder Woman movie released the first official plot synopsis this week. The movie, starring the fabulous Gal Gadot as the titular superhero alongside Chris Pine, is set for a summer 2017 release. And based on the summary Warner Bros. released, Wonder Woman's origin story sounds pretty cool: An Amazonian warrior princess named Diana meets an American pilot when he lands on her people's island. She leaves home to help him fight an epic world war and discovers her true powers. A less exciting detail that was dropped? The screenwriting credits: The story and script for the film were penned by three men.
Zack Snyder (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) and Geoff Johns of DC Films teamed up with screenwriter Allan Heinberg for the project. While they are talented people — and the movie is helmed by a woman, director Patty Jenkins — we weren't thrilled with the sometimes-sexist treatment of Gadot's Wonder Woman in Batman v Superman. But the real problem is the fact that no woman had a hand in crafting the script. Were there really no female talents suited for the job? We're pumped for the movie, and it's too early to know what the screenwriters' vision will look like when it's brought to life. But the lack of a woman's perspective in writing the story for the biggest movie starring a female superhero of all time? That just makes no sense. (The Verge)
