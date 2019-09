And now? We've got an Amazonian warrior princess, people. In this case, "we" specifically means the lucky few people who'll attend San Diego Comic-Con this summer with an extra $80 in their pocket. At the July fest, Mattel will debut a brand-new Wonder Woman Barbie based on Gal Gadot's film portrayal of the character, USA Today reports.While Mattel actually released a Wonder Woman doll earlier this year, this one is decidedly more badass, with her super-fancy costume and trés chic gold lamé cape. She also comes complete with her signature tiara, lasso, sword, shield, and patriotic bustier.