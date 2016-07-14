When Paris Jackson, daughter of the late King of Pop, isn't making headlines for a cool new tattoo (she's currently clocking in at 22), it's for an edgy hair color. And her latest, vibrant-purple hue honors another late legendary artist: Prince.
"Side [effects] to dancing in the purple rain for too long include stained hair," the 18-year-old captioned her selfie on Instagram. In the photo, she's rocking a deep-violet shade that we think would make Prince very, very proud.
This is just one of Paris' many recent tributes to great musicians. In the above pic, you can see a tattoo of Prince's love symbol on her hand, which she got just a few days ago. There's also a lightning bolt on her pinky in honor of David Bowie, who passed away earlier this year. Van Halen's symbol lives on her forefinger, and the word "BAD," a reference to Michael Jackson's hit album and single, adorns her wrist. (That's only one of a collection of Michael-dedicated tattoos on her body, though.)
While we support changing your hair or getting inked whenever you damn well please, a meaningful motive adds a powerful touch. And though her purple hue is most certainly fleeting, the sentiment behind it will live on.
