Mirror Nail Polish Mani by @lakodisiac Polish ID#22968 two bottles, one is mirror polish, the other is base coat, you can also use it as base polish and make stamping patterns on it, only $9.99 on www.bornprettystore.com#bornprettystore#mirrorpolish#nailtutorial#nailart#mirrornailpolish#nailpolish#bornpretyymirrorpolish#manicure#happyweenkend
This story was originally published on July 14, 2016.
Remember Gigi Hadid's $2,000 mirrored manicure at this year's tech-themed Met Gala? The look was reminiscent of a high-fashion fembot or character in the Hunger Games (from The Capitol, obviously), and we fell for it hard. Then we checked our bank accounts: Dreams crushed.
We tried to re-create the look with the chromes and metallics in our collection, but it just wasn't the same. So when we heard Born Pretty released a polish that promises close to the same high-shine mirror effect, we had to get our hands on it.
Basically, it's intergalactic magic for a price that only requires you to decline two morning lattes. Currently, the polish is available exclusively on Born Pretty's website, and the downside is that it only lasts about two days, but we figure it's more of a one-night party look, anyway.
Tell us in the comments what you think of the mirrored nail trend and show off if you've tried the look yourself.
Remember Gigi Hadid's $2,000 mirrored manicure at this year's tech-themed Met Gala? The look was reminiscent of a high-fashion fembot or character in the Hunger Games (from The Capitol, obviously), and we fell for it hard. Then we checked our bank accounts: Dreams crushed.
We tried to re-create the look with the chromes and metallics in our collection, but it just wasn't the same. So when we heard Born Pretty released a polish that promises close to the same high-shine mirror effect, we had to get our hands on it.
Basically, it's intergalactic magic for a price that only requires you to decline two morning lattes. Currently, the polish is available exclusively on Born Pretty's website, and the downside is that it only lasts about two days, but we figure it's more of a one-night party look, anyway.
Tell us in the comments what you think of the mirrored nail trend and show off if you've tried the look yourself.
Advertisement