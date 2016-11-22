Mirror Nail Polish Mani by @lakodisiac Polish ID#22968 two bottles, one is mirror polish, the other is base coat, you can also use it as base polish and make stamping patterns on it, only $9.99 on www.bornprettystore.com#bornprettystore#mirrorpolish#nailtutorial#nailart#mirrornailpolish#nailpolish#bornpretyymirrorpolish#manicure#happyweenkend

A photo posted by BornPretty (@bornprettystore) on Jun 11, 2016 at 3:05am PDT