This story was originally published on July 14, 2016.Remember Gigi Hadid's $2,000 mirrored manicure at this year's tech-themed Met Gala? The look was reminiscent of a high-fashion fembot or character in the Hunger Games (from The Capitol, obviously), and we fell for it hard. Then we checked our bank accounts: Dreams crushed.We tried to re-create the look with the chromes and metallics in our collection, but it just wasn't the same. So when we heard Born Pretty released a polish that promises close to the same high-shine mirror effect, we had to get our hands on it.Basically, it's intergalactic magic for a price that only requires you to decline two morning lattes. Currently, the polish is available exclusively on Born Pretty's website , and the downside is that it only lasts about two days, but we figure it's more of a one-night party look, anyway.Tell us in the comments what you think of the mirrored nail trend and show off if you've tried the look yourself.