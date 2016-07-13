Mischa Barton's latest post on Instagram is reminding us of a couple people we love. We're thinking Kim Kardashian and Barton's iconic O.C. character Marissa Cooper. On Tuesday, the actress shared a snap from her vacation in Greece. The photo shows Barton perched on a balcony in jeans and a necklace — and that's it.
The IDGAF look on her face, flawless beach hair, and cigarette are totally channeling California girl-gone-bad Marissa. The 30-year-old captioned the picture "Island vibes,"(with a Greek flag emoji); apparently the beautiful blue sea in the background is off the island of Mykonos. She cheekily added the hashtag "censored" in reference to her blurred-out nipples. Topless as it may be, at least Barton's latest shot is a welcome departure from last week's bungled tribute to Alton Sterling. And we always appreciate a good O.C. hat-tip.
