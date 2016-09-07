Being A Black Woman In America Can Be Exhausting — Here's Why

I am tired of explaining that while people of color can be (and often are) prejudiced, they cannot be racist because at this point in history, people of color do not hold enough positions of power to create racist institutions in this country. That may be the case some day, but it is not now. To argue for the fact that it may be a possibility in the future distracts from the fact that there are institutions that severely limit the fundamental rights of Black Americans (and other people of color) today. I should not be solely responsible for reminding my white peers that 400 years of oppression cannot be undone in 40 years.



I am tired of wondering whether or not I should risk bringing Black children into this world because at this rate, I am very concerned that their lives will be worse than mine, not better. Not just because of the economy or shortened life expectancy, but because the progress of racial equality in this country has been seriously stalled since the 1980s, and I regularly struggle to see a clear path to the future.



I am tired of seeing videos of expendable Black bodies on Facebook and YouTube and all of the other social media channels that inundate our lives on a daily basis. Those videos are just reminders that if you’re Black, you aren’t entitled to due process of law. In fact, if you get it, you’re lucky.



I am tired of fighting for equality, but I am by no means finished.



Radford Lathan is an international development and education consultant and teacher based in Brooklyn. The views expressed here are her own.

