Ugh, Airlines Have Found A New Way To Charge More Fees

Air travel can be a major pain in the you-know-what, and unfortunately, it may be getting worse. According to Time, as of June, British Airways, American Airlines, and their alliance partners have implemented yet another way to tap your wallet. Specifically, passengers will have to pay an additional baggage fee for certain connecting flights.
So, when will you be faced with these fees and when will you manage to avoid them? The new costs will only be applied when you book two totally separate tickets, Time reports. Still confused? Yeah, it’s a bit complicated. If you use the airline’s website or a flight-search engine to book your flights on the same ticket, you’ll be spared the mark-up. However, if you found a better deal by booking two separate tickets, you’ll have to pay up.
If you didn’t think paying the second fee was a big deal, let’s see how you feel about this: Time also says that some airlines will now require passengers to go to baggage claim to collect their luggage, and go all the way back through security when changing planes. In other words, if direct flights aren't an option, the only safe way to travel is going to be with a carry-on. Otherwise, you may not only have to shell out more dough, but you'll also be more likely to miss your connection. It's 2016, people — isn't traveling supposed to be getting easier? (Time)
So, when will you be faced with these fees and when will you manage to avoid them? The new costs will only be applied when you book two totally separate tickets, Time reports. Still confused? Yeah, it’s a bit complicated. If you use the airline’s website or a flight-search engine to book your flights on the same ticket, you’ll be spared the mark-up. However, if you found a better deal by booking two separate tickets, you’ll have to pay up.
If you didn’t think paying the second fee was a big deal, let’s see how you feel about this: Time also says that some airlines will now require passengers to go to baggage claim to collect their luggage, and go all the way back through security when changing planes. In other words, if direct flights aren't an option, the only safe way to travel is going to be with a carry-on. Otherwise, you may not only have to shell out more dough, but you'll also be more likely to miss your connection. It's 2016, people — isn't traveling supposed to be getting easier? (Time)
Advertisement