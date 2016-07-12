Candice Swanepoel Bares Her Pregnant Belly

Behati Prinsloo isn't the only Victoria's Secret Angel embracing her pregnancy curves. Pal Candice Swanepoel can be seen cradling her growing belly in a beautiful new Instagram. In true supermodel fashion, it looks like it could be an ad campaign.
The South African stunner wears her kimono-style top open in the revealing pic to better show off her, in her own words, "lady lumps." And...now we have that song stuck in our heads.
Swanepoel first revealed that she and fiancé Hermann Nicoli were expecting their first child in March. In May she announced that the baby will be a boy.
By our count, it won't be long before Swanepoel and Prinsloo are organizing play dates for their mini-angels. Get those wings ready!
