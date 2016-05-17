Story from Pop Culture

Candice Swanepoel Just Revealed The Sex Of Her Baby

Molly Horan
Lately it seems moms-to-be face a lot of pressure to unveil the sex of their baby in a dramatic way. But Victoria's Secret model Candice Swanepoel decided to go with a simple Instagram reveal. So, drumroll... Swanepoal is having a boy! She captioned an Instagram photo featuring her bare baby bump, "My Not so little boy."

My Not so little boy 👶🏼💙

A photo posted by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on


Swanepoel first posted about her pregnancy back in March. The model used the hashtag #babyangel on a photo of her hand and likely the hand of her fiancé, Hermann Nicoli, on her stomach.

Agora e #barrigapositiva ! #babyangel 👫💙💜💛💚❤️👶🏼

A photo posted by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on

Nicoli and Swanapoel have been engaged since last August. The couple has been together for almost 10 years. This will be their first child.
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture