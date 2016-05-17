Candice Swanepoel Just Revealed The Sex Of Her Baby

Lately it seems moms-to-be face a lot of pressure to unveil the sex of their baby in a dramatic way. But Victoria's Secret model Candice Swanepoel decided to go with a simple Instagram reveal. So, drumroll... Swanepoal is having a boy! She captioned an Instagram photo featuring her bare baby bump, "My Not so little boy."
Swanepoel first posted about her pregnancy back in March. The model used the hashtag #babyangel on a photo of her hand and likely the hand of her fiancé, Hermann Nicoli, on her stomach.
Nicoli and Swanapoel have been engaged since last August. The couple has been together for almost 10 years. This will be their first child.
