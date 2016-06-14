Adam Levine Shares Intimate Photo Of Pregnant Behati

It's a little early for #WomanCrushWednesday, but we're pretty sure we know Adam Levine's pick this week.
The Maroon 5 frontman couldn't help expressing his admiration for wife Behati Prinsloo's pregnant figure in his latest Instagram. The Victoria's Secret Angel appears topless in the black-and-white photo, with her jeans unbuttoned to make room for her growing belly. As Levine so eloquently put it, "Yowza."
Here's the stunning photo.
The couple confirmed the pregnancy in April, and later revealed that they are expecting a daughter. This will be their first child.
Levine shared his own belly pic at week 20 last month, so we're eagerly anticipating an update. Don't be shy, Daddio.
