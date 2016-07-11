Teach 'em how to say goodbye... pic.twitter.com/dJ49jUYHlh— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 10, 2016
"Breakup cuts" aren't limited to relationships. Sometimes, a dramatic new look can symbolize opening the next chapter in one's life. This definitely appears to be the case for multi-hyphenate star Lin-Manuel Miranda, who chopped off his shoulder-grazing hair after taking his final Hamilton bow last night.
"Teach 'em how to say goodbye," Miranda wrote on Twitter, showing a black-and-white image of his freshly shorn locks. Talk about a clean break. For some fans, the actor's move made his long-dreaded Hamilton exit all too real — and they reacted with the expected roller coaster of emotions.
It's been 24hrs and I'm still crying over @Lin_Manuel's hair cut. #EndOfAnEra #Hamilcut— Karina (@KarinaOnAir) July 11, 2016
The new 'do quickly earned the nickname "Hamilcut" on Twitter, with one fan even starting an account (@riphamiltail) dedicated to the lost pony. Others suggested Miranda auction off the famous ponytail to charity.
@Lin_Manuel you should sell this on ebay and give the proceeds to charity. also i heard of a great charity called Tracy Clayton— Tracy Clayton (@brokeymcpoverty) July 10, 2016
Before Miranda posted the image of his cut, he tweeted this sentiment: "It's been a bit of a day. Wits intact. Love you. Good night." Even if you weren't one of the lucky ones to snag a ticket to the show, it's still easy to sense the impact of his departure. We've all cried over cuts before — but nothing quite like this.
