"Breakup cuts" aren't limited to relationships. Sometimes, a dramatic new look can symbolize opening the next chapter in one's life. This definitely appears to be the case for multi-hyphenate star Lin-Manuel Miranda, who chopped off his shoulder-grazing hair after taking his final Hamilton bow last night."Teach 'em how to say goodbye," Miranda wrote on Twitter, showing a black-and-white image of his freshly shorn locks. Talk about a clean break. For some fans, the actor's move made his long-dreaded Hamilton exit all too real — and they reacted with the expected roller coaster of emotions.