Javier Muñoz, the actor taking over the role of Alexander Hamilton, has some big shoes to fill, but he is up to the challenge. He has been working as Miranda's understudy and dealing with cancer. Muñoz underwent surgery and radiation treatments in November. "Coming out of this, it's sort of reinvigorated my passions," he told People Want to see what was happening backstage with the cast during this emotional performance? Renée Elise Goldsberry , who won a Tony for her portrayal of Angelica Schuyler, documented the night for The Hollywood Reporter. In her photo diary , Goldsberry shares candid shots with the cast and a few photos with her family from the after-party.Still can't get enough? Need to revel in some nostalgic goodbye video that will probably make you cry some Broadway tears? The production posted a video on YouTube celebrating the original cast. As the song says, "Let's have another round tonight." We all need it and we will certainly tell the story of last night.