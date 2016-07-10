We all knew it was coming, but were we really prepared to say goodbye to Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton? Or Phillipa Soo and Leslie Odom Jr., for that matter?
Ready for it or not, last night the original cast of Hamilton performed together for the final time. (At least we think it will be the last time. People reported that Miranda joked at the Tony Awards about popping into the production from time to time.)
So, in case you were curled up in a ball last night cursing the theater gods that you never got to see the original cast live or won't get to see them again, we've got you covered. Here's what you need to know about last night's long goodbye.
Ready for it or not, last night the original cast of Hamilton performed together for the final time. (At least we think it will be the last time. People reported that Miranda joked at the Tony Awards about popping into the production from time to time.)
So, in case you were curled up in a ball last night cursing the theater gods that you never got to see the original cast live or won't get to see them again, we've got you covered. Here's what you need to know about last night's long goodbye.
Advertisement
Miranda wasted no time saying farewell to his Hamilton ponytail. He tweeted a photo of his shorn locks before heading to the goodbye party.
He debuted the new haircut, what some have dubbed the "Hamilcut," on the red carpet for the party.
He debuted the new haircut, what some have dubbed the "Hamilcut," on the red carpet for the party.
Javier Muñoz, the actor taking over the role of Alexander Hamilton, has some big shoes to fill, but he is up to the challenge. He has been working as Miranda's understudy and dealing with cancer. Muñoz underwent surgery and radiation treatments in November. "Coming out of this, it's sort of reinvigorated my passions," he told People.
Want to see what was happening backstage with the cast during this emotional performance? Renée Elise Goldsberry, who won a Tony for her portrayal of Angelica Schuyler, documented the night for The Hollywood Reporter. In her photo diary, Goldsberry shares candid shots with the cast and a few photos with her family from the after-party.
Still can't get enough? Need to revel in some nostalgic goodbye video that will probably make you cry some Broadway tears? The production posted a video on YouTube celebrating the original cast. As the song says, "Let's have another round tonight." We all need it and we will certainly tell the story of last night.
Want to see what was happening backstage with the cast during this emotional performance? Renée Elise Goldsberry, who won a Tony for her portrayal of Angelica Schuyler, documented the night for The Hollywood Reporter. In her photo diary, Goldsberry shares candid shots with the cast and a few photos with her family from the after-party.
Still can't get enough? Need to revel in some nostalgic goodbye video that will probably make you cry some Broadway tears? The production posted a video on YouTube celebrating the original cast. As the song says, "Let's have another round tonight." We all need it and we will certainly tell the story of last night.
Advertisement