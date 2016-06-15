Lin-Manuel Miranda is best known as the creator and star of the Broadway show Hamilton, but he also once put his singing, acting, and dancing talents to use for a different purpose.
In a video from 2010 uncovered by Pop Sugar, he and his wife Vanessa's family perform "To Life" from the musical Fiddler on the Roof at their wedding.
The father of the bride starts off with a toast, and then he calls Miranda on stage and their conversation transitions into the song.
The video appears to be posted by Miranda himself, since the description reads, "My surprise for my wife Vanessa Nadal on our wedding day." It goes on to say that and he and her family spent a whole month rehearsing the number. "What we lack in polish, we hopefully make up for in joy and love. In any event, everyone in this video has one thing in common: We'd do anything to show Vanessa how much we love her." D'aww.
At the end, he whispers something in his wife's ear. We have no idea what it is, but they laugh afterward, and it's all too cute to handle.
