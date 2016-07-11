After filling everyone's newsfeeds with pure joy in May, Candace Payne, a.k.a. Chewbacca Mom, is now using her platform to give some hope to her followers in the midst of the violence experienced by the country last week.
Payne posted a cover of Michael Jackson's "Heal The World" on Saturday as a response to the fatal shootings of police officers last Thursday.
The Texas mom lives in Grand Prairie, about half an hour away from Dallas, where five officers were killed at a rally on Thursday following the deaths of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile earlier in the week.
Payne said she knew that "literally the whole world" was hurting because of all the violence that had occurred. She added that she hoped her rendition "touches you and inspires you today to make a better place."
Watch the video below:
