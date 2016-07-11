This Grandpa Is Better At Instagram Than We Are

Social media is the great democratizer. Whether you're a child, a teenager, a twentysomething, or a parent, you can, with a little dedication, make a name for yourself on Instagram, Snapchat, or Facebook Live. Right now, one grandpa is proving just this.
Irvin Randle, 54, started his Instagram account (@irvinrandle) in February 2015 and has amassed 134,000 followers since then — along with a number of copycat accounts using his name. The majority of Randle's photos, which earn anywhere from 6,000 to 16,000 likes, are selfies of the grandad wearing tight-fitting suits, shirts with cheeky sayings like "swagger," and sporty, off-duty looks. The silver fox, who has earned himself a hashtag, #MrStealYourGrandma, also shares photos with his grandkids.
When not posing for handsome selfies, Randle works as an elementary school teacher in Houston.
"I feel great about the publicity I've gotten," Randle wrote to us when asked about his speedy rise to social stardom. "I didn’t ask or plan for this to happen. It was given to me unexpectedly."
As for his personal look, Randle said, "I have always dressed with style, but I just wanted to wear things a little tighter for me, since I am in shape." Randle cites wanting to play with his two young grandkids outside as his reason for being active. No doubt they will one day marvel at, and learn from, Grandpa's epic selfie-taking abilities.
Randle's advice for success is simple: "Have a selfie stick and an updated camera for great quality."
The grandpa has a Twitter account but has yet to create a Snapchat ("Maybe my daughter can set it up for me, lol," Randle wrote to us).
While Randle has spoken on local news channels, he has yet to achieve a spread in GQ, his ultimate source of style inspiration. A "Great At Any Age" issue, perhaps?
