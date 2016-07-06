5 Instagram Editing Tips ALL Women Can Use

It's beach season, which means now's the time to start sharing that poolside bikini pic to your 800 Instagram followers. But what about the temptation to "doctor it up" a bit when you do share it?
Youtuber Franchesca (@Chescaleigh) addresses that exact dilemma in her latest video, which tackles the idea of Instagram perfection with a heavy dose of satire. She offers us five "honest" editing tips you can use on your Instagram photos. These include solutions to common predicaments, such as how to deal with camel toe in your photos, for instance — but her suggestions are rather unorthodox. (To fix a camel toe, she suggests pasting images of camels in your photo!) You can check out her tips — which you'll find to be surprisingly hilarious — in the satirical video below.
Alright, alright, so the real message in @Chescaleigh's video is this: Remember that all those gorgeous shots you see on Instagram are insanely edited. You're gorgeous just the way YOU are.
But if you want to start editing donkeys and camels into your summertime bikini shots, by all means, edit away.
