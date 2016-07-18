The Kardashians Are Suing Over The Latest Kardashian Beauty Products

Update: According to WWD, the Kardashian sisters never signed off on Kardashian Beauty's new Fierce collection. The trio filed a complaint on Wednesday, accusing Hillair Capital Management of trademark infringement for using their likenesses on the products without their permission.
This story was originally published on July 8, 2016, at 3:50 p.m.
The moment we've all been waiting for is finally here: Kardashian Beauty is launching contour palettes. If you're scratching your head wondering why the hell the brand hadn't brought one out earlier, we're right there with you. Naturally, we had to get our hands on them and put them to the test.
The Fierce Collection, available on KBeauty.com today and at Ulta Beauty in August, contains three face kits (each has eight eyeshadows, one highlighter, and a blush), eight shades of foundation, four shades of "koncealer," two "Kontour Kases," and nine creamy lipstick shades. The best part? Nothing in the line costs more than $17.
Check out the slides ahead to watch our staffers try on some of the new makeup and to peep every single shade — including Werk It, Slay It, and Bye Felicia.
Ed. note: A previous version of this story attributed these new contouring kits to the Kardashians when the family is, in fact, not associated with the products. We have update the post to reflect this news.
