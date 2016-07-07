Drake Posts Emotional Open Letter About Alton Sterling Shooting



"I am grateful to be able to call America my second home," he wrote in an open letter. "Last night when I saw the video of Alton Sterling being killed it left me feeling disheartened, emotional, and truly scared. I woke up this morning with a strong need to say something.



"It's impossible to ignore that the relationship between Black and brown communities and law enforcement remains as strained as it was decades ago. No one begins their life as a hashtag. Yet the trend of being reduced to one continues.



"This is real and I'm concerned. Concerned for the safety of my family, my friends, and any human being that could fall victim to this pattern. I do not know the answer. But I believe things can change for the better. Open and honest dialogue is the first step.



"My thoughts and prayers are with the Sterling family and anyone that has lost someone to this cycle of violence.



"Be safe out there. More life."



We've got nothing to add.



