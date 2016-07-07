Kanye West's Latest Cut Is Burgers In Paris

Kanye West is a lot like Jeopardy! in that he frequently supplies answers for which we have to dig up the questions. Some answers that he has supplied, apropos of nothing but his boundless enthusiasm, are to avow Bill Cosby’s innocence, show us what a bunch of nude celebs look like in wax, and whether or not he’s a “#FingerInTheBootyAssBitch.”
We have never even thought to ask about those things! But we were forced to confront them and, indeed, ourselves.
Today, Kanye answered the question: “To whom goes the first burger of the day?”
It goes to Ye. Obviously. How could we even ask?
But where is this burger consumed? Thankfully, GQ Style Writer Jake Woolf has the answer. At Ferdis in Paris.
.@kanyewest hi everyone this is at ferdis in paris watch some KUWTK for once smh pic.twitter.com/5umbmW8dYo— Jake Woolf (@jakewoolf) July 6, 2016
The Kardashian-West clan is well-known for their proclivity to fly to Paris just to eat. But we sense that this trip is about something more than just eating burgers in Paris. (It’s because he’s there for fashion week, duh.)
