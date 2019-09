Kanye West's Latest Cut Is Burgers In Paris

Kanye West is a lot like Jeopardy! in that he frequently supplies answers for which we have to dig up the questions. Some answers that he has supplied, apropos of nothing but his boundless enthusiasm, are to avow Bill Cosby’s innocence , show us what a bunch of nude celebs look like in wax , and whether or not he’s a “ #FingerInTheBootyAssBitch .”We have never even thought to ask about those things! But we were forced to confront them and, indeed, ourselves.Today, Kanye answered the question: “To whom goes the first burger of the day?”